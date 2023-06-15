Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Unidentified men broke into a house and decamped with Rs 50,000 and gold worth Rs 10 lakh in Kanniveedu village in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The alleged robbery incident took place in Kanniveedu village of Vatsavai Mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

Naik, the victim, told ANI that he had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 for agriculture purposes on Wednesday.

"When I asked my wife to get the money from the locker, She reported that the money was missing. We informed the police," Naik, who claimed to be a government clerk said.

He suspected that the thieves might have sneaked into the house in the middle of the night.

"Rupees 50,000 and gold worth 10 lakhs were missing in the locker," he added.

Vatsavai police in Andhra Pradesh reached the spot and started an investigation.

More details are awaited (ANI)

