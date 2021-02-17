Raigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) Thieves struck at the house of a farmer in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district and decamped with Rs eight lakh cash that he had received after selling his land to clear his debts, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Gudeli village, about 30 km from Raigarh, on Tuesday night, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, thieves broke open the almirah and decamped with Rs 8.06 lakh cash, he said.

A police complaint was filed by the farmer on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons, the police said.

