Ujjain, July 20: On the occasion of the third Monday of the Sawan month, the Bhasma Aarti was performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple in the morning.

The priests wore masks and ensured social distancing as a preventive measure against COVID-19. However, the usual hustle-bustle was absent from the temple due to coronavirus outbreak which has affected the lives of people across the globe.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

Watch Video:

#WATCH 'Bhasma aarti' performed in the early morning hours at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple on the third Monday of 'sawan' month, today. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/5Fs58qVth1 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states.

It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

