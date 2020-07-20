The holy month in the Hindu calendar, Shravan, also spelt as Sawan has begun. It is third Sawan Somvar today, July 20, 2020. Those in North India refer to the Month as Sawan about 15 days prior to the observance in Southern India, called Shravan. Aside from the difference in dates, the essence of worship of Lord Shiva and fasting on Monday, remains the same. On the occasion of Sawan Somvar 2020, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe fasting called Sawan Somwar Vrat. On the auspicious occasion, they also send devotional messages to their near ones to observe the celebration during this month. This is why, we bring you our latest collection of Sawan Somwar Vrat 2020 images with wishes and HD wallpapers for free download online. You can send these photos along with WhatsApp stickers, messages and greetings and also share them as Facebook posts and Instagram captions.

Sawan Somvar is a great time for Lord Shiva followers. They flock to them Shiv temple and offer prayers, every Monday morning. But because of the pandemic, this year, the observation has been restricted indoors. People have been celebrating Sawan month at their homes and praying for the nation to overcome the difficult situation. The Sawan Somvar 2020 messages and images can also serve as the much-needed spread of hope, as devotees unite to celebrate the occasion. Scroll down below this article and download Sawan Somwar Vrat 2020 images with wishes and HD wallpapers to send along with WhatsApp Stickers and Lord Shiva photos. Shravan 2020 Calendar With Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates: Know Start and End Date, Significance of Fasts on Monday During The Auspicious Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Somvar Vrat 2020 Images With Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Besan Ki Roti, Nimbu Ka Achar, Doston Ki Khushi, Apno Ka Pyar, Sawan Ki Baarish, Kisi Ka Intzar, Mubarak Ho Aapko, Shiv Sawan Somvar

Sawan Somvar Vrat 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As The Holy Month of Sawan Begins, May Lord Shiva Bless You Everything That You Want From Life. Happy Shravan 2020

Sawan Somvar Vrat 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karun Kyun Fikr Ki Maut Ke Baad Jagah Kahan Milegi, Jahan Hogi Mere Mahadev Ki Mehfil, Meri Rooh Wahan Milegi, Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Sawan Somvar Vrat 2020 Images and Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Sawan Somwar 2020 to You and Your Family

How to Download Sawan Somwar Vrat 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like every other festival, WhatsApp has many stickers and images to celebrate the auspicious month of Sawan. Download the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers by visiting the Play Store app or clicking HERE. We hope that the above Sawan Somwar Vrat 2020 wishes with images and wallpapers will be useful to you, while celebrating the holy month of Sawan.

