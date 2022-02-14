Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) Thirty-three people were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident in Shimla district on Monday, a state disaster management official said.

The Reckong Peo-bound bus rolled down into a 150-feet gorge near Ratanapur in Rampur Sub Division, he said.

Thirty-three people, including 31 passengers, the driver and the conductor of bus, sustained injuries, the official said.

They were taken to Civil Hospital Khaneri for first aid, he said, adding four of the injured suffered major injuries.

