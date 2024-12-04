New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday slammed the government after his party's top leaders including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped at the Ghazipur border while they were on their way to violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Tharoor noted that it is the responsibility of a public representative to meet the people and listen to their grievances.

"A major incident happened in the country, as a result of which 5 people lost their lives. It is the responsibility of a public representative to meet the people and listen to their grievances," Tharoor told ANI.

"This government does not want leaders to interact with the people. In the 21st century, instead of digging out centuries-old issues, we have a lot of current issues to focus on," he added.

The Congress leaders were stopped at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Barricades were placed across the road, bringing traffic to a standstill as the Congress leaders' convoy reached the border.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav said that the Uttar Pradesh government is aware that if the delegation of any party visits Sambhal it will expose the reality.

"The government and administration are trying to cover it up. They do not want the situation to get back to normal. They know that if the delegation goes there and meets people, the reality will be revealed," Dimple Yadav told ANI.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also questioned the BJP government about what they were attempting to hide in the Sambhal incident and alleged that the Sambhal administration had acted on the instructions of the BJP.

"What does the BJP Govt want to hide? From the first day, everyone including the Samajwadi Party has said that whatever the Sambhal administration has done there is on the instructions of the BJP...They are not allowing delegations from any party to visit Sambhal. What are they trying to hide?" Akhilesh Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that Rahul Gandhi just wanted to meet the families of the victims of the violence in Sambhal.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders wanted to visit Sambhal. Rahul Gandhi was also ready to visit Sambhal alone in the administration's car. He also spoke with the DGP but the police and administration are still stopping them. This is raising questions in our minds about what are they trying to hide...I do not think he is going to do anything wrong in Sambhal. He just wants to meet the families of the victims. If no solution is reached even after speaking to the DGP, several questions arise against the UP administration and police," Shrinate said.

The violence in Sambhal district erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple. (ANI)

