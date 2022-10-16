Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayende attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her statement that Enforcement Directorate (ED) is not a political tool and is an independent agency saying that she is "misleading" the common people.

While attacking the Finance Minister, she said, "This is a joke. She is misleading people through her statements in a foreign country."

"ED is being misused the most in the states, where BJP doesn't have the government. Everyone can see this, but Nirmala Ji can't. It's wrong to make such statements," she further said.

She also said that ED was "most active" during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime.

"ED was most active during the MVA government in Maharashtra, but as soon BJP government has come there, it seems ED no longer has any problem. Any person who is being investigated by the ED, if joins BJP, all the cases against him are closed," she further said.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister defended the actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on private capital and civil societies and negated that it is being used as a political weapon.

At a media briefing on her official US visit, she said, "ED is completely independent in what it does, it is an agency that follows predicate offences."

Answering to question on the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department that these institutions have been used to go after sections of private capital but also civil societies, she said, "The first offence is already picked up by any other agency, whether it is CBI or any other agency and it is forced that ED comes into the picture. ED does not appear at first instance. There are instances which are so standing out and if ED goes there, it is because of some prima facie evidence in their hands and some of them have been covered by media - the quantum of money seized, gold and jewellery seized. They have to act." (ANI)

