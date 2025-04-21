Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India] April 21 (ANI): The annual Jatra Mahotsava at the historic Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple in Kateel concluded with a visually stunning climax, marked by the exhilarating "Thootedhara" ritual on its final day.

Thootedhara ritual is an age-old custom known locally as Agnikheli. The dramatic event sees the villagers from Athooru and Kodethuru hurling flaming torches at one another in the temple courtyard.

Divided into two groups representing their respective villages, the participants engaged in a symbolic fire exchange, hurling flaming torches made from dried palm fronds at each other.

The ritual, performed on the final day of the week-long festival, holds profound symbolic meaning in the region. It's believed to be a sacred act of devotion and purification, one that both seeks the blessings of Goddess Durga Parameshwari and an act to cleanse one's sins.

Speaking to this unique ritual, Dayananda Kateel, a local participant, emphasised its spiritual significance. "Every temple in Dakshina Kannada, especially in the coastal districts of Mangaluru and Udupi, celebrates an annual Jatra Mahotsava," he said. "But what makes Kateel special is Thootedhara. The word itself means 'torch' in Tulu. Each year, people from Athooru and Kodethuru--two neighbouring villages--gather with torches made from dried palm fronds, set them alight, and throw them at each other. It may look dangerous, but it is an act of seva."

Although the ritual involves close contact with fire, Dayananda emphasised that injuries are rare and, if they do occur, are treated not with modern medicine, but with sacred kumkum. This vermilion powder contains medicinal properties. "Even if there's a small burn, we don't go to the medical shop. We apply kumkum, which is made using natural, healing ingredients. It's part of the Vrutha--a disciplined spiritual observance we follow during this time," he said.

The festival begins on April 13 and continues until the final Thootedhara ceremony. Throughout the week, participants observe Vrutha, a strict period of ritual purity. "Those who eat non-vegetarian food abstain completely," Dayananda added.

Temple priest Sadananda Venkatesha Asranna also highlighted the rich legacy of the ritual. "The Durga Parameshwari Temple in Kateel is one of the most sacred in Dakshina Kannada," he said. "It is located in the middle of the river Nandini, and it has been a centre of devotion for generations. The Thootedhara--or Agnikheli, as it's sometimes called--is one of the oldest and most powerful customs here. It's believed that those who participate in this ritual shed their sins and receive the grace of the Goddess."

According to Asranna, this year's ritual drew over 500 active participants, with many more watching from the temple premises and surrounding areas. "People come not just from Karnataka, but from other parts of India as well. They come to witness the fire, the faith, and the fierce devotion that defines this tradition," he said. (ANI)

