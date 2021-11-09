Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed opposition parties and said that all those people who support the Talibani mindset will be dealt with strictly by the state government.

Addressing a rally in Kairana in the Shamli district, the Chief Minister said, "All those people who support the Talibani mindset in the state will be dealt with strictly by the Uttar Pradesh government. Talibani mindset should not be accepted. It should not be tolerated. Those who support this are driving society into the pre-historic era. The basic rights of citizens are violated with this mindset. Those who follow their religious beliefs blindly, follow the Talibani mindset. Such activities will not be tolerated."

"Those people who did not want Ayodhya Temple to be built, who did not support the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.....come out in support of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the Kairana exodus. Such people support the Taliban regime in Afghanistan," he said.

The UP Chief Minister visited Kairana after meeting members of families who were allegedly forced to leave the town in 2016 said that "Peace has returned to Kairana due to state government's policy of zero-tolerance against crimes."

"A number of families have returned to Kairana now. Today, I am here for the establishment of a battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC)," he added.

During his visit, he also handed over the keys to the beneficiaries of the PM-Awas Yojna. Addressing the beneficiaries, he slammed the previous state government.

Further, praising the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP CM said, "Previous governments focused on the own family's welfare, while our government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership got toilets constructed for the people, waived off loans, provided free gas connections."

"Our government has waived off Rs 36,000 crores worth of farmers' loans," he pointed out.

The reported migration from Kairana was a major issue during the 2017 Assembly elections as BJP had claimed that many families of a community had left the town after receiving threats from criminals.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had secured 312 seats and a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP had won 19 while Congress had bagged seven seats in the last assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

