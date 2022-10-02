Kannur, Oct 2 (PTI) As the ambulance carrying the body of CPI(M) politburo member and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan slowly reached Thalassery here, the town hall premises reverberated with slogans raised by thousands had arrived to bid adieu to their dear comrade.

Once the body was taken out of the ambulance, the state police gave a guard of honour to Balakrishnan, who was also the former state Home Minister and is known for having modernised the police force in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan draped his party colleague with a red flag and paid his respects.

Thalassery town witnessed heavy crowd on Sunday as senior leaders including Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues, senior party leaders, leaders of other political parties, various religious leaders and other party workers waited in turn to offer their respects.

His family members including wife Vinodhini and children Binoy and Bineesh were also present.

The ambulance reached the town hall at around 3.15 PM.

Earlier, thousands thronged both sides of the road from Kannur International Airport to Thalassery on Sunday to catch a last glimpse of the senior Left leader, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by hundreds of vehicles including cars and motorbikes. A transparent ambulance was arranged for the people on the way to pay their respects.

As the convoy reached each junction along the way, hundreds offered floral tributes to the late senior Left leader.

The body which was brought to Kannur International Airport in the afternoon was received by Vijayan, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan and senior Left leader S Ramachandran Pillai along with others.

The body will be kept at the town hall here till midnight for the public to pay homage.

Later, the body will be taken to his house at Madapeedika in Kodiyeri and will be kept there till 11 AM for the family and relatives to pay their respects. From there, the body will taken to the CPI(M) Kannur district committee office before starting the funeral procession to Payyambalam beach.

Upon instructions from the state government, the district police chief had ensured a smooth passage of the procession from the airport to Thalassery.

The police have been instructed to arrange necessary security arrangements and traffic regulations at the places of public homage and also to present police honours with bugle salute when Balakrishnan's body reaches his residence.

Police will also accord full state honours with gun salute at Payyambalam crematorium on Monday.

