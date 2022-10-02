Bhubaneswar, October 2: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of the victims who died in a road accident in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Four people were killed and 25 others injured when the bus carrying them turned turtle in Hazaribag district on Saturday. a senior police officer said in Jharkhand. Jharkhand Accident: Four Killed, 25 Injured as Bus Turns Turtle in Hazaribag.

The bus, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Odisha from Gaya via Hazaribag, he said. The passengers hailing from Odisha's Angul, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj districts were on the bus, officials said. UP Accident: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences Over Tractor-Trolley Mishap in Kanpur, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia.

The chief minister asked the Mayurbhanj district collector to coordinate with the Jharkhand government to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)