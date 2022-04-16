Jammu, Apr 15 (PTI) Thousands of people thronged the Baisakhi Mela in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday and took a dip in the waters of the Devika rivulet, officials said.

The programme organised by the administration on the banks of the rivulet in Udhampur town saw performances by folk artistes like Amit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Vinay Sharma, Vicky Hit, Kamlesh and Ankush, they said.

There were performances by students as well, and people from all walks of life attended the programme, the officials added.

