New Delhi, January 12: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta were elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha members on Friday. The three candidates had filed their nominations on January 8 in the national capital. AAP has renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term, while Swati Maliwal, who was the former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been sent to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. Swati Maliwal is replacing Sushil Gupta.

AAP Rajya Sabha candidates Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta received their certificates from Returning Officer Ashish Kundra after they were elected unopposed. After being elected Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal said that she would fulfil her duties with true devotion and honesty. Aam Aadmi Party Re-Nominates MP Sanjay Singh for Rajya Sabha as His Current Term Ends on January 27.

AAP Candidates Elected Unopposed As Rajya Sabha MPs

AAP Rajya Sabha candidates Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta receive their certificates from Returning Officer Ashish Kundra, after they were elected unopposed pic.twitter.com/N1WOf3NKQS — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

"A new responsibility is starting today. Thousands of women came today to encourage them. I assure all the people of Delhi that I will serve you with true devotion and honesty. Gratitude to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Swati Maliwal said. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Resigns After AAP Nominates Her for Rajya Sabha Elections.

Sanjay Singh, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, is currently in jail. He is accused in a money laundering case related to the excise policy case and was arrested on October 4, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate.

