Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has been re-nominated by AAP for Rajya Sabha MP as his current term ends on January 27. In this regard, an application has been moved in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for permission to take signatures of Singh on an ‘Undertaking’, which is stated to be required in connection with getting a ‘No Dues Certificate’ for the applicant (Sanjay Singh) from Rajya Sabha. Sanjay Singh Bail Rejected: Delhi Court Denies Bail to AAP MP in Excise Policy Case.

Aam Aadmi Party Re-nominates MP Sanjay Singh for Rajya Sabha

