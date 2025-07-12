Jamshedpur, Jul 12 (PTI) Three persons including the main shooter allegedly involved in firing at Samresh Singh alias Guddu, the representative of Chakradharpur MLA Sukhram Oram, were arrested on Saturday, a police officer said.

Guddu was shot at by motorcyle-borne criminals at Khao Gali under Bistupur police station limit of Jamshedpur on Thursday night, Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said.

The SSP said a SIT headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (CCR) Manoj Thakur was formed to apprehend the perpetrators for executing the crime.

Pandey said three accused including the main shooter were arrested based on information gathered and technical evidence.

An automatic pistol, three live cartridges and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered, he said, adding that raids were still on to nab other accomplices involved in the incident.

Describing the incident as "well pre-planned", the SSP said the shootout was aimed to avenge the murder of a Hindu outfit leader Kamaldeo Giri, who was killed in Chakradharpur town in 2022.

Giri was the Chief of Hindu outfit Giriraj Sena.

Asked about the link between Guddu and Giri's murder, Pandey said the arrested trio told police that they were asked to eliminate Guddu to avenge Giri's murder. However, it was under investigation to unearth the role of Guddu in Giri's killing.

Guddu's condition was stated to be stable now, the SSP added.

