Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the Vidhana Soudha corridor on February 27, police said on Monday.

Supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans after his victory in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Also Read | World War 3 Fears: NATO Launches ‘Nordic Response 2024’, a Massive War Game Near Russia Days After Vladimir Putin’s Accusation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an investigation by a government-run Forensic Science Laboratory to check the veracity of the allegations.

Based on the FSL report, the police arrested three persons.

Also Read | PM Modi in Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech in Adilabad Draws Loud Cheers.

Police sources said one of the accused hails from RT Nagar in Bengaluru, the second one from Byadagi in Haveri district and the third accused is from Delhi.

The accused from Byadagi is said to be a chilli merchant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)