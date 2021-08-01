Kaushambi (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the rape of a minor girl in the Pipri police station area here, officials said.

The victim, aged 15-16, had gone to the fields in her village on Saturday evening when the accused jumped her, they said.

One of them raped her, while the other two kept watch and assisted him, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)