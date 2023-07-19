Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Three employees of a child observation home were booked on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.

Mahila Police Station has registered a case under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and sections of SC/ST Act against Rajesh Agarwal, director of the child observation home, Bhanwari Devi, the superintendent, and another employee Kishan Verma, they said.

Police said that an investigation into the complaint lodged by the victim has been initiated and further action will be taken after taking the accused in custody for interrogation and after recording the teenager's statement.

