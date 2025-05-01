Visuals of Arms, ammunition seized by Manipur police during search operation in Tengnoupal district (Photo/X@manipur_police)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 1 (ANI): Three bunkers were destroyed and a large cache of arms, ammunitions, IEDs, electronic detonator and a mobile phone was seized by Manipur police in Tengnoupal district during search operations and area domination being conducted in fringe and vulnerable area of hill and valley districts, officials said on Thursday.

https://x.com/manipur_police/status/1917737536291586071

Also Read | Maharashtra, Gujarat Formation Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Greets People of Their States on Sthapana Divas.

"08(eight) nos. of IED, 08(eight) nos. of local made Hand Grenade, 25(twenty-five) nos. of Electric Detonator, 05(five) nos. of No. 8 Detonator, 40(forty) nos. of 5.56 mm INSAS round, 60(sixty) nos. of 7.62 mm AK round and 01(one) Motorola set with Charger in general area Saivom village under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal District. 03(three) bunkers were destroyed during the operation," read a post by Manipur police.

Earlier, Police recovered six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from T Minou village (under Moreh Police Station) in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, on April 26.

Also Read | Which Indian City Does Not Have Any Traffic Lights? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

The IEDs were successfully defused by a bomb disposal team.

The operation also led to the arrest of two active members of the banned outfit, KCP (Noyon). The arrested individuals were identified as Shagolshem Lemba Meitei (43) and Shagolshem Romen Meitei (40), both residents of Loushangkhong Makha Leikai in Imphal East district. Items recovered from them included a four-wheeler, two mobile phones, and two wallets.

On April 26, the Manipur Police conducted a separate operation and recovered seven vehicles believed to have been stolen or snatched by anti-social elements. Additionally, tinted glasses were removed from 207 vehicles during the operation.

In a similar search operation conducted earlier on April 25, security forces searched the residence of Wangmayum Barul Alam in Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi Darul Uloom Makha, under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal District. Seized items included 3.9 kg of brown sugar, seven soap cases containing suspected heroin powder (12 grams per case), 0.53 grams of brown sugar, seven 100 ml Codeine bottles, and seven mobile phones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)