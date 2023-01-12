Varanasi (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her two children were on Thursday found dead in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, police said.

Bodies of Rani and her two children -- son Mohan (22) and daughter Puja (27)-- were found in a pool of blood in their house in Varanasi's Milkipur village.

Also Read | Bombay High Court To Hear Actor Anushka Sharma's Plea Challenging Action Initiated by Sales Tax Department Against Her.

"Three bodies were found by the villagers and they informed the police. The bodies have been sent for postmortem," said Additional SP Santosh Singh.

The husband and elder son of Rani have alleged that Puja's husband was involved in the murder.

Also Read | Alicia Silverstone Feeds Over 2000 Community Animals and Vegan Breakfasts to More Than 2000 Youngsters at Mumbai's Municipal Schools.

Police is probing the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)