Kanpur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Three people died in a head-on collision between a truck and a trailer on the Kanpur-Hamirpur highway here on Sunday morning, police said.

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, and their drivers and a helper were burnt alive, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Outer) Ashtbhuja Singh said.

Also Read | Cyclonic Circulations in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal To Bring Heavy Rainfall to Central, Peninsular India, Says IMD.

The deadly crash led to a kilometre-long traffic jam, he said.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh (45), alias Rudrapal, and Ankit Pal (25) of Fatehpur, and Kanchedi Kushwaha (45) of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said, adding that a cleaner on board the truck had a narrow escape.

Also Read | Delhi Coal Crisis: Manish Sisodia Blames Narendra Modi Govt for Power Production Shortage in the National Capital.

Singh said fire tenders were called in to douse the fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)