Classes were suspended at four schools in Delhi after they received bomb threat emails on December 13. Fire and police officials immediately rushed to the premises to conduct a thorough search. However, no suspicious items have been found so far, according to Delhi Police. Reportedly, the threats were sent to Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivas Puri, and DPS Amar Colony in the East of Kailash. Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: Several Schools Across National Capital Receive Bomb Threats via E-mail.

Delhi School Bomb Threat

4 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails today. Fire officals and police on the spot. Nothing suspicious found yet: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

