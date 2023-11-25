New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Three people, including two plumbers and an electrician, died allegedly due to electrocution while carrying out repair work at a private hospital in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Friday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at Commander Hospital in Vikas Nagar when all three had gone to repair a water motor in a tank.

On information, two fire tenders rushed to the site, and the dead bodies of the victims were fished out of the tank. Police are investigating the matter, said Delhi Police officials.

Earlier, four children lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on November 19 evening after being electrocuted while playing near a fan, police said.

"Four children died due to electric shock in the house of Virendra Kumar Saroj, a resident of a village in the Barasagwar Police Station area.

Further action is being taken," Circle Officer (City) Ashutosh Kumar said. The deceased children have been identified as Mayank, Himanshi, Himank, and Mansi. (ANI)

