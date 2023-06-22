Bahraich (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Three persons have drowned in the Saryu river at Bagha village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Pranjal Mishra (16) was bathing in the river and slipped into the deeper parts.

His father Kamlesh Mishra (41) and cousin Utkarsh Mishra (17) also jumped into the river to save him but they all drowned, they said.

The three bodies were fished out from the river by the police late on Wednesday evening.

