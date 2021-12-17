Patna, Dec 17 (PTI) A court here on Friday awarded life sentence to three persons and 10 years' rigorous imprisonment to five others in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case.

Special NIA judge Gurvinder Singh Mehrotra announced the quantum of punishment for eight Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militants who were convicted on December 10.

According to NIA counsel Lalan Prasad Singh and public prosecutor Pramod Kumar, life imprisonment was awarded to Ahmed Ali, Nur Alam and Paigambar Sheikh.

In addition, Arif Hussain, Adil Sheikh, Dilawar Hussain, Mustafizur Rehman and Abdul Karim were sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The eight convicts had confessed to their involvement in a bomb blast that took place in the Buddhist pilgrim town on January 19, 2018, a few hours after the Dalai Lama had left the spot after delivering a sermon.

Another accused, Mohd Jehidul Islam, had pleaded not guilty and his trial will take place separately.

