Bikaner/Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested three persons including two in Bikaner and one in Jaipur for alleged cheating in the Patwari (village level revenue officer) examination in Bikaner.

Police said in Bikaner that they arrested Ummeda Ram for allegedly facilitating his relatives to cheat in the exam. They identified the second person as Rajaram Vishnoi, who was arrested from Chaudhary Colony.

Also Read | AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2021 Released by NTA, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Key Online at nta.ac.in.

Police said they have recovered five mobile phones, copying devices and other items from them.

District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav said that the team of two police stations took action as soon as they got information about cheating in the Patwari examination.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Weekly Roundup: Hike in DA, DR Rates Brings Cheers to Government Employees.

He said a case has been registered against four people.

In Jaipur, Vinod Kumar Meena was arrested for appearing in the exam as a dummy candidate and using a bluetooth device.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Vishnu Khatri said that the accused was held for impersonation and cheating through bluetooth device in the examination. The accused is being further interrogated.

Patwari exam is being held on Saturday and Sunday across the state. Internet services were suspended in districts where examination was conducted Saturday. The examination is being held to fill over 5,300 posts.

Many were caught cheating in exams through the internet in the past, including the REET exam this year.

As many as 15.62 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the Patwari Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 being organised at 1,170 centres in 23 districts across two days.

The third and fourth phase of the exam will be held on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)