New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) At least three persons sustained injuries after some construction material fell on them from the roof of a house in the Chander Vihar area following a dust storm on Friday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The DFS received a call informing about the incident at 7.27 pm and dispatched three teams to the spot.

"Some bricks fell from the roof of a house where construction work was going on, leaving at least three persons injured. They are being treated at a nearby hospital," a DFS officer said.

"We have secured the site. Construction work was going on to build a sixth floor on the five-storey building. We have sent the injured to the hospital. Further legal proceedings are underway," a senior police officer said.

