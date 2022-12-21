New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old quack in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla, police said on Wednesday.

The police received information about the stabbing near the Daya Basti neighbourhood of Sarai Rohilla around 6.30 pm on Monday.

The victim, Shastri Nagar resident Sonu, worked as a physician (quack) in Daya Basti without any degree. He was stabbed following an argument over mortgaging one of the juvenile's mobile phones, the police said.

One of the accused asked Sonu to take his mobile phone in exchange for Rs 5,000. When the victim refused, the three accused stabbed him, they said.

The police added that the victim was safe and out of danger.

All three accused have been apprehended and the knife and blood-stained clothes recovered. Two of the accused are residents of Daya Basti while the other is from Zakhira slum, the police added.

