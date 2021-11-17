Shravasti (UP) Nov 17 (PTI) Three people were killed when a truck rammed into roadside stalls in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the morning near Shravasti tri-section at Buddhist circuit, they said.

The truck rammed into roadside stalls, killing tea stall owner Santosh Pandey (40), paan shop owner Daddan Shukla (50) and another person Ram Manohar Lakhan (35) Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pal Sharma said.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, he said, adding efforts are on to trace him.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Sharma said.

