Shahjahanpur (UP), May 15 (PTI) A three-member team has been formed to probe into the veracity of a video clip showing a doctor of a medical college here allegedly taking money from patients and prescribing them medicines, officials said on Saturday.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Dr Anil Raj can be seen taking Rs 200 as fee from patients and prescribing them medicines.

PRO of the medical college Dr Pooja Tripathi said a three-member team has been formed to probe the allegations levelled against Dr Raj.

Earlier this week, a case was registered against the doctor after District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh received complaints from attendants of two patients.

"After a probe into the matter, instructions were issued to register a case against Dr Raj. Instructions were also issued to the medical college to ensure that no patient is exploited (in the future)," the district magistrate had told PTI.

One complainant, Rajneesh, a resident of Mahmudpur village, said there was a huge difference between the cost of medicines sold at the store, recommended by the doctor, and others.

"He said the pharmacist asked for Rs 7,000 for the medicines that were available at another store for just Rs 1,100,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Kumar had said on Wednesday.

The doctor misbehaved with Rajneesh after he got to know that he was inquiring about the rates at other shops and asked his patient to vacate the hospital, Kumar said, citing the complaint.

A similar complaint was received from Chand Miyan, and a case was registered against the doctor at Kotwali police station, the SP had said.

The owner of the medicine store has been arrested, the police said, adding that Dr Raj and his son are absconding.

Efforts are on to nab them, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)