Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) A woman software professional and her six-year-old son were among three members of a family from Telangana who died in a road accident in Florida in the US, their kin said here on Monday.

Pragathi Reddy (35), her son and mother-in-law (56) died while her husband, who was driving the car, sustained injuries in the accident involving a truck, the woman's father Mohan Reddy said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners.

The family hailed from Tekulapalli village in Ranga Reddy district.

"My daughter went to the US in 2012 and did her MS there. We got information at 4 AM today that a vehicle on the wrong route hit the car in which our family was travelling, leading to their spot death. I don't have more details about the accident. My son-in-law and my eight-month-old grandson survived," Mohan Reddy, told the mediapersons, as he broke down.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Attacks Girl's Family With Knife, Bricks Over Her Marriage; 2 Injured, Police Launch Manhunt.

Mohan Reddy, a former representative of the local body in Tekulapalli, said he would be leaving for the US.

According to another family member of Mohan Reddy, the accident occurred when Pragathi Reddy's family was returning home after a weekend trip.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)