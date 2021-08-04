New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Three members of an inter-state gang were arrested from the Karnal highway for allegedly duping several businessmen after promising to invest their money in real estate and help them convert black money into white, police said on Tuesday.

Ravinder Shah (37), who posed himself as 'angadia', was arrested along with his accomplices Nabeel Ahmed (31) and Jobanjeet Singh (41) from the GT Karnal Road on July 30.

Ahmed worked as a field operator for the gang and arranged office space for them to operate while Singh, one of the key members of the gang, was the link between Shah and other gang members.

The gang comprises of more than a dozen members, who pose as 'angadia' and operate from rented offices in economic hubs like Chandni Chowk, Chandpole (Jaipur), Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on the basis of fake documents, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar.

"They trap people and lure them on the pretext of arranging costly properties and to convert their black money to white through NGOs and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). Once their target is trapped by field operators, he is induced into handing over cash to the gang members, who then vanish after closing shop and switching off their mobile phones," he said.

The accused disclosed their involvement in more than two dozen cases of cheating all over the country, Kumar added.

The police said they have solved two recent cases of cheating worth more than Rs three crore with the arrest of the gang members and seized cheated cash worth Rs 45 lakh from their possession.

Several fake IDs and documents have been recovered from the accused.

