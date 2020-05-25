India News | Three Members of Nehru-Gandhi Family Should Be Kept in Quarantine Until COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: BJP MP

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday accused the members of Gandhi-Nehru family of creating "panic-like situation" and "leading people astray" during the fight against coronavirus and said "those three should be kept in quarantine until the coronavirus pandemic ends".

Without taking names, he also accused them of "scaring people".

"Everyone is suffering but since it's an emergency but there's a family that governed for 50 years, which is creating a panic-like situation in the country. They're leading people astray and scaring them. So I'd said that those 3 should be kept in quarantine until the coronavirus pandemic ends," Verma told ANI.

Verma, who has faced controversy in the past over his remarks, also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking on Delhi government's remarks that more beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients have been added, the BJP MP said, "Last week, the advocate representing the Delhi government had submitted an affidavit in a court that the government has made arrangements for 3,000 beds. Now Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is saying that 30,000 beds have been arranged. Is he making such statements because he takes Delhiites for granted?"

He said the Chief Minister should speak "on the huge gap".

He also said that Kejriwal had stated that his government is feeding 10 lakh people, sending trains and buses. "It is easier for him to say as nobody keeps a count," he said. (ANI)

