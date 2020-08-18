Rishikesh, Aug 18 (PTI) Three men have been booked on charges of raping a woman and making viral a video of the crime, police said on Tuesday.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 376 (rape), and the IT Act has been registered against the accused, Rishikesh Kotwali in-charge Ritesh Shah said.

The accused have been named as Punit Kalra, Prince Sondhi and Manpreet Singh.

The woman has alleged in her complaint that Kalra offered her a drink laced with drug on August 10 after which he and his friends allegedly raped her. She also accused them of making a video of the crime and making it viral on the social media. Investigation has begun after registering a case against the accused, Shah said.

