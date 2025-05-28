Jammu, May 28 (PTI) Three mortar shells were found abandoned on the roadside and were later destroyed in a controlled explosion by a team of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) here on Wednesday, officials said.

The mortar shells were noticed by police in the Transport Nagar locality of Narwal in the outskirts of the city late this afternoon, the officials said.

They said the area was immediately cordoned off and shells containing high explosive were removed from the scene by the BDS which was summoned to the spot.

The BDS later destroyed the mortar shells in a controlled explosion in a nearby forest area without causing any damage, the officials said.

