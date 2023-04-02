Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Apr 2 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their scooter in this district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near village Simbli, about 23 km from here, in the afternoon when a man and his parents were travelling to Phagwara on a scooter, they said.

According to investigating officer in the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Mehtiana police station Onkar Singh, the deceased belonged to Ajram village and were identified as Sunny Kumar (23), his father Tarsem Singh (60) and mother Charanjit Kaur (59).

When the three reached near Simbli, an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler. The driver sped away after the accident, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

