New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested two people and nabbed a juvenile in a case relating to the alleged assault of two students from Manipur in North Delhi's Vijay Nagar Double Storey area, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the students, Zerry and Shepherd, were attacked by four unidentified boys on Thursday morning with a knife when they were purchasing water from a shop in the area. The accused approached them and behaved rudely and started abusing them following which a heated altercation ensued, during which one of the assailants pulled out a knife and stabbed Zerry in the abdomen, and Shepherd in the left buttock.

Their friend, Paoboi, who was present at the scene, immediately rushed both victims to the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, while the accused persons fled from the spot, police said

The police registered an FIR at the Model Town police town and thorough investigation was launched to nab the perpetrators.

Police examined the CCTV footage from all surrounding establishments and analysed it to trace the movements and possible escape routes of the assailants.

According to the police, Local intelligence networks were activated, and call detail records (CDRs) of suspected individuals were analysed. Based on this intelligence input from local sources and CDR analysis, a well-coordinated raid was conducted, which led to the arrest of the two accused and one juvenile was also nabbed.

During sustained and methodical interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the incident, police said.

The identity of the fourth assailant is being verified, and efforts are underway to arrest him at the earliest, they added. (ANI).

