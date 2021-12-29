Madurai, Dec 29 (PTI) Two groups of inmates of the Central prison here clashed on Wednesday, attacking each other with blades and also threw bottles on the main road near the jail.

Police said three injured prisoners were given first aid.

The Central jail road was brought under the control of the Police and was blocked for public transport to ensure the safety of the road users as bottles were thrown by the prisoners in different directions.

According to officials, more than 1,300 prisoners were lodged in the prison and recently some prisoners from Tiruchirappalli were transferred here. There was a quarrel between those from there and Madurai two days ago and the authorities mediated and pacified them.

Officials said the two groups again clashed on Wednesday. They demanded protection from the police. Some of them also climbed the roof top of the prison and started throwing bottles on the road.

Prison SP Tamil Selvam held talks with the groups and brought the situation under control.

