Gurugram, Dec 19 (PTI) Three inter-state sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jatheri gangs were arrested here, police said on Monday.

Six pistols, 16 cartridges and a car were seized from their possession, they said.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the three men were wanted in about two dozen cases registered in Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR.

They were identified as Dipak alias Lota (36), Sandeep (28) and Manish (24), he said.

“During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that they had to execute a murder on December 22 in Jind court premises and had collected weapons for it,” Sangwan said.

However, before they commit the crime, our team nabbed them at IFFCO Chowk late Sunday night, he said.

The trio was produced in a city court on Monday. While Manish was sent to judicial custody, the other two were taken on three-day police remand, the ACP.

According to the police, the three accused are sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jatheri gangs.

They were involved in the escape of infamous gangster Kala Jatheri. Besides, two dozen cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, possession of illegal weapons etc are registered against them in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, they added.

“Accused Deepak alias Lota is facing a total of 13 charges of serious crimes like murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, possession of illegal weapons and gang-rape and he was wanted in four cases. He is also a parole jumper from Delhi jail,” the ACP said.

“A total of eight cases have been registered against accused Sandeep for attempt to murder, possession of illegal weapons and embezzlement and he was declared a proclaimed offender by a court,” he said.

