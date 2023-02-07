Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested three employees of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for allegedly assaulting traffic cops who had issued a challan for violating the Motor Vehicle Act.

"An incident has come to notice wherein one SMC employee aggrieved by challan on not having HSRP, came back and broke a traffic booth with others, later assaulted traffic personnel on duty. In this regards FIR has been registered in Shergari PS against 3 delinquent SMC employees," the Srinagar police tweeted.

The police said all three accused employees were formally arrested after following legal formalities.

"The three had also kidnapped the traffic personnel in a car after creating ruckus. FIR No 06/2023 stands registered in Shergari PS," it added.

However, the SMC employees alleged that they had demolished an encroachment of the traffic department which had infuriated the cops.

Videos of heated argument between the traffic police personnel and the SMC employees have been widely circulated on social media here.

In the videos, the traffic police personnel can be seen asking the SMC employees for the notice of demolition before they remove the purported encroachment.

SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu or senior officials of the corporation have not reacted to the development so far.

