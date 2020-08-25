Dewas (MP), Aug 25 (PTI) A residential building collapsed here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, an official said.

District collector Chandramauli Shukla confirmed the incident, which took place in the Lagate area of Dewas city, but did not provide details.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Extends Validity of Driving Licences, Registration Certificates and Permits Till December 31, 2020 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to eyewitnesses, six persons were rescued and many more may be trapped under the debris.

The building reportedly belongs to three brothers, who were residing there with their families.

Also Read | Delhi CET: DTTE Extends Deadline For Applications, Know How to Apply at delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)