Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 24 (ANI): In a proud moment for Tripura University and the scientific community of Northeast India, three distinguished faculty members have been named in Stanford University's globally acclaimed "Top 2% Scientists" list for 2025.

The honorees include: Professor Binod Chandra Tripathy, Department of Mathematics, Dr Arabinda Ghosh, Department of Molecular Biology & Bioinformatics and Dr Ratan Das, Department of Physics, a release said.

Prof. Tripathy, a renowned professor of Mathematics, has made significant contributions in areas such as classes of sequences (crisp and fuzzy), characterisation of matrix classes, duals of sequence spaces, spectra of matrix operators, convergence acceleration, and series analysis.

Dr Arabinda Ghosh, an Assistant Professor in Molecular Biology & Bioinformatics, specialises in computational systems biology, recombinant DNA technology, enzymology, and computer-aided drug design.

De Ratan Das, an Assistant Professor of Physics, focuses his research on material science and condensed matter physics.

This recognition places them among the world's most influential researchers, based on standardised citation metrics developed by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier and Scopus. The Stanford/Elsevier list is one of the most respected global databases, ranking the top 2% of scientists across 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields.

The evaluation includes composite citation scores, h-index, co-authorship adjustments, authorship positions, career-long and single-year impact, as well as adjustments for self-citations and retracted papers.

The inclusion of Prof. Tripathy, Dr. Ghosh, and Dr. Das highlights Tripura University's growing research strength in mathematics, molecular biology, and physics. Their high-impact publications, interdisciplinary collaborations, and global contributions underscore the university's rising stature in the world of research and education.

In 2025, over 5,300 Indian scientists earned a place on Stanford's prestigious list, showcasing India's expanding role in global scientific scholarship. For Tripura University, this milestone marks a significant step in strengthening Northeast India's footprint in international research.

Speaking to ANI, Prof BC Tripathy, Department of Mathematics, said, "This system was introduced in 2020, and I feel very good about it because the name of our university is rising higher. People are getting inspired when they see me."

"My research subject is General Mathematics. In the beginning, our ranking was 318. There are four members in our team. In 2020, my name appeared on the list along with another professor from the Chemistry department. That made us very happy," he added.

"The struggle was huge, because we used to reach the university by 10 a.m. or even earlier and worked until around 7:30 or 8 p.m. We never took any holidays--whether it was Sunday or any other public holiday, we always came and worked," he further said.

Arabinda Ghosh, Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Biology, told ANI, "It feels really good when a scientist or researcher receives such an award. For many people, this kind of recognition is like a dream."

"In 2015, when I completed my Ph.D., I thought about how to move my research career forward. I joined Gauhati University as an Assistant Professor and started my research work there. As time went on, we continued working steadily. For research, students are very important because they are our pillars," he added. (ANI)

