Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) Three women were found dead on the railway track near here on Friday morning, police said.

The age, identity and other details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, they added.

Also Read | California Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With 17-Year-Old Student in US, Arrested Accused.

It is suspected that the trio jumped onto the track when the Kottayam-Nilambur Passenger train was heading towards Ernakulam around 5.30 am, police said.

However, an investigation is underway, they added. The train service on the route was disrupted for a while due to the accident.

Also Read | Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed New SEBI Chairperson for 3-Year Term, To Succeed Madhabi Puri Buch; Know All About Him.

The bodies were shifted to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)