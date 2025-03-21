New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A three-year-old boy drowned in an open drain while playing outside his house in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Khajuri Khas police station received information about the incident around 1:39 pm, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot at Gali Number 22, where they found that the child had fallen into the drain, he added.

He was immediately rescued and taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said.

A case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

