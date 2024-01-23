Gurugram, Jan 23 (PTI) Three zonal officers of traffic police were suspended after commuters on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway faced massive traffic jams till noon on Tuesday, an official said.

There was a ban on entry of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi till 12 noon on Tuesday due to Republic Day preparations. Gurugram Traffic Police stopped heavy vehicles from entering the national capital by putting up checkpoints at Pachgaon, IMT Manesar, Kherki Daula, Hero Honda Chowk and Shankar Chowk, leading to long queues of heavy vehicles near the Sirhaul border.

Also, during the morning peak hours, Delhi Police started checking vehicles entering the national capital, which added to the chaos.

There was a huge traffic jam for about four hours and the situation eased around 1 pm. In the evening commuters again had to face the traffic snarls at Sirhaul border from Gurugram towards Delhi.

To ease the problems of motorists, additional traffic policemen were deploye. DCP(Traffic) Virender Vij also reached the Sirhual border.

"The traffic jam was in the morning but was managed by our traffic cops. In the evening there was the routine traffic congestion and our cops managed it accordingly. I have recommended suspension of three zonal officers of traffic police for negligence in duty," Vij said.

"It took people 40 minutes in the morning to cover the distance of 10 kilometres. Traffic cops were on duty but they were helpless due to heavy traffic," a commuter said.

