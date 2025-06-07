Thrissur (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, met actor Shine Tom Chacko at a private hospital in Thrissur.

Malayalam actor Chacko was admitted to the hospital after he met with a road accident in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Chacko and his family were in a car accident, in which the actor lost his father.

South India International Movies Awards (SIIMA) took to X and extended condolences to Chacko and his family.

SIIMA wrote, "Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was injured in a tragic car accident near Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. The accident claimed the life of his father, CP Chacko, who died on the spot. The family was en route to Bengaluru when their car collided with a stationary lorry. Shine, along with his mother, brother, and driver, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. SIIMA extends its heartfelt condolences to Shine Tom Chacko and his family during this time of grief."

Chacko was recently arrested in a narcotics case and was later released on bail. Malayalam actors Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi appeared before excise officials in Alappuzha in April, as part of an ongoing investigation into the seizure of hybrid ganja worth approximately Rs 2 crore earlier that month.

The drugs were discovered in the possession of a woman, who allegedly told the excise authorities that she had consumed drugs alongside both Chacko and Bhasi. Based on her statement, the excise department issued notices to the actors, prompting their appearance for questioning.

Chacko has previously also faced allegations of drug use and misconduct. On April 22, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) issued a final warning to the actor, urging him to refrain from any further drug use or disruptive behaviour on film sets. (ANI)

