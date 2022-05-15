Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted thunderstorms with Light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

The IMD Chennai said that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Madurai, Erode, Tiruppur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirapalli and Dindugal districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area within next one to three hours.

Also Read | Blessed Lazarus: Devasahayam Pillai Becomes First Indian Layman To Be Catholic Saint As Pope Francis Canonises Him.

Earlier in the day, IMD has issued a warning of heavy rain in Kerala for the next five days due to strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea.

Orange alert has been issued by IMD in six districts of Kerala on May 15.

Also Read | Mumbai: Cargo Boat Sinks off Ballard Pier in South Mumbai, Three Rescued.

In the wake of rain prediction, the state has made necessary arrangements in all districts. The Chief Secretary has called the meeting of all concerned departments yesterday evening and directed district collectors to intensify the preparations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)