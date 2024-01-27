Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 27 (PTI) Amidst repeated incidents of wild animals straying into habited areas here, a male tiger was found trapped in a cage on an estate in this high-range district on Saturday.

Wildlife officials confirmed that the caged big cat was the one which had attacked and killed several domestic animals in the area and nearby places in recent times.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Conspiracy To Topple Delhi Government, Claims BJP Offered Rs 25 Crore To Seven AAP MLAs.

Officials said they fixed the cage inside Beenachi Estate, situated near Sulthan Bathery, in the wake of a cow calf killed in a suspected tiger attack on Friday.

"The caged tiger is approximately 11 years old. We have identified the big cat as 'WYS 9' which has killed several domestic animals in the area in recent times," a senior wildlife official told PTI.

Also Read | All Is Well in the Grand Alliance Government in Bihar: RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary Says Amid Turmoil in State.

'WYS 9' is among a series of numbers given to the animals for identification during the time of its recent census, he said.

The animal was later shifted to a nearby hospital-cum-welfare centre under the department, he added.

"The veterinarian is examining the big cat...If it needs any special care or treatment, we will provide it," the official added.

Meanwhile, a CCTV visual of a bear, purportedly walking along a road in Bathery town on Friday night, triggered panic among local people here.

The visuals went viral on social media platforms and telecast by television channels.

There were reports about an adult sloth bear which has been on the loose in this district for the past few days.

The officials said they were yet to confirm whether the bear seen in the visuals and the sloth bear on prowl which recently entered a home to steal sugar were the same.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)