Nagpur, Feb 22 (PTI) A farmer was mauled to death by a tiger when he was out to feed his cattle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The big cat attacked Dashrath Dhote near Kondhasawali village in Parseoni tehsil, about 50 km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, he said.

Dhote was on his way to feed his cattle when a tiger grabbed his neck and dragged him for nearly 50 feet. Hearing his screams, his son and villagers rushed to help but the tiger ran away only after Dhote became motionless, the official said.

This is the second death caused by a big cat in Nagpur district this year. On January 12, a tiger had killed one Sahdev Suryavanshi of Amgaon in the district.

