Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday compared Union minister Ajay Mishra with a "terrorist" and sought his arrest in connection with the death of four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader also opposed the proposed inauguration of a sugar mill in Lakhimpur Kheri by the minister, saying if he turns up there, farmers won't take their sugarcane to the mill.

The violence had erupted on October 3 when farmers were protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Mishra's native place.

Four agitating farmers were run over by a vehicle allegedly carrying BJP workers.

Four others, including a journalist and two BJP workers, were also killed in the violence that followed.

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been named as accused in the case.

Addressing a "kisan mahapanchayat" here at Eco Garden, Tikait said the arrest of the minister is one of their main issues.

He said attempts are being made to make the minister a "hero" from a "qatil" (murdrer).

"If terrorists from Kashmir can be lodged in the Agra jail, then the murderer of farmers is also a terrorist and he too should go to the Agra jail," Tikait said.

Referring to the proposed inauguration of the sugar mill by Mishra, Tikait said if he goes there to inaugurate it, then no sugarcane will be taken to the mill.

"Rather, farmers will take the sugarcane to the office of the district magistrate, no matter how much losses they incur," Tikait said.

Tikait said after December, he will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri for three days to meet families of the farmers killed in the violence.

